Ballymena Academy Reunion

On Wednesday 28th June, Rosspark Hotel, Kells was the venue for the reunion of the ‘Class of 73’ past pupils of Ballymena Academy.

Around 50 attended from both near and as far away as France, Switzerland and Cyprus! Guests enjoyed a meal, a quiz based on memories of school days and local band Reverb provided music.

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the evening with many humorously suggesting a repeat evening in another 25 years!

Full coverage in our August issue, on sale now!