By Rebecca Parker

Birch

Birch is one of absolute favourite places to go for brunch in Newcastle. It is vegetarian/vegan and they change up their menu seasonally. Their granola bowls are one of the best I’ve had and their almond croissants – absolutely divine! I am a frequent visitor on a Sunday morning for my coffee and croissant fix. Another bonus is they are dog friendly so you can head to Newcastle for a walk and enjoy a spot of brunch after whilst watching the world go by. They also have a shop in Castlewellan if you happen to passing through.

Instagram: birch_coffee_

Awaken

After having attended uni in the North Coast for four years, I think it Is safe to say me and my friends tried most food places and this is most definitely my top rated. It’s not a trip to Portstewart without calling into Awaken for me. Their banana bread is always a top choice any time we go but honestly everything on their menu is DELICIOUS! They have also recently expanded so if you find yourself in the North Coast, make sure you pay Awaken a visit.

Instagram: @awakennorthcoast

Café Marmalade

My aunt has been recommending this place for years and I only visited Café Marmalade very recently for the first time and it did not disappoint. They have such a great selection on their menu – both breakfast/brunch and lunch. The staff are also super friendly and could not be more accommodating. Situated in Banbridge town centre, it is the perfect place to stop for a bite to eat and a coffee.

Instagram: cafemarmalade1

Finegan & Son

Finegan & Son can be found in Newry and it offers a truly unique breakfast experience that you do not want to miss out on. You can build your own breakfast plate from a selected menu made up of seasonal and local produce. They also offer a selection of tasty baked goods which make your mouth water just looking at them. I highly recommend paying a visit here on your next brunch date.

Instagram: @fineganandson

Karibu Coffee

Karibu means ‘welcome’ in Swahili and you will most definitely feel welcomed in this little spot. Having only opened its doors In December it is has been a popular destination. Situated in Royal Hillsborough, you couldn’t have nicer surroundings. They offer a selection of brunch options and their vegan cookies are AMAZING! Definitely add this place to your list and bring your dog along to enjoy some brunch too!

Instagram: @karibucoffeehillsborough

Established

This place is always queued out the door and rightfully so because it is so so good! They also do the most delicious speciality pies which taste equally as good as they look. Make sure to follow their socials to see what’s on offer each week. They also have seasonal drinks on offer and strawberry iced matcha is calling out my name. Next time you’re in Belfast City Centre make sure to head round and treat yourself.

Instagram: @establishedcoffee

Lost & Found

Lost & Found now have two locations for you to visit – Portstewart and Coleraine. Their avocado toast has always been my go-to for brunch but the pancakes look exceptionally good too. The chilled atmosphere and stunning views from their Portstewart location looking out over the strand make this the perfect place for a relaxed brunch with family and friends.

Instagram: @wearelostfound

Middletown Coffee Co.

This modern coffee shop can be found in the town of Ballymena. Their breakfast menu all sounds unreal leaving it very hard to choose. If you’re a cinnamon swirl lover like me, you will want to try theirs’s out- HEAVEN! If I haven’t tempted you enough, check out their very aesthetically pleasing Instagram and you will be running to it.

Instagram: @mtowncoffee

Percival Coffee

With a menu to die for why would you not visit Percival Coffee in Lisburn. From granola, pancakes, waffles and more. -there is something to suit everyone’s taste buds. As iced latte weather quickly comes to an end make sure you head down to Percival’s for your last caffeine fix of the summer and enjoy a little treat with it.

Instagram: @percyscoffee

4c Coffee House & Kitchen

Me and my fiancé recently stopped in here for brunch on our way through Armagh and we were very impressed. They have an excellent outdoor seating area as well as indoors with a great menu with plenty to choose from. Although this a brunch recommendation features their evening supper club menu also sounds exceptionally good. Check out their socials to find out more.

Instagram: @4ccoffeehouse