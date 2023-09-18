The Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon saw a weekend festival of running start by narrowly missing a sub-4-minute mile on the Friday evening with Dutch European U23 Champion Stefan Nilsson record 4:01 for the distance.

The main event on the Sunday saw 4000 participants line up on the start, with the Antrim Coast event being broadcast around the world and men’s winner Daniel Mateiko from Kenya running the fastest time in the world this year in a time of 58 minutes 36 seconds. Ethiopia’s Mestawut Fikir won the women’s race in a time of 66 min 37 seconds.

Full coverage in our September issue, on sale now!