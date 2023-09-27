Get Your Home Autumn Ready
By Rebecca Parker
Personally, I am a huge fan of seasonal decor and I am slowly convincing my mum to buy decorations for each season. One of the things that excites me most about having my own home is getting to buy all the decorations and kitting out my house (much to my fiancé’s dismay!) Autumn is definitely my second favourite after Christmas as I just love all the cute little pumpkins and orange and grey tones. Here’s a little list of different items I have spotted to add an autumn touch to your home.
- Orange Hello Pumpkin Towel. -Hand Towel
£5.00 – Matalan
- Autumnal White Pumpkin Wreath
£34.00 – Next
- Autumnal Standing Gonks
£9.99 – The Range
- Mini Pumpkins – Set of 3
£9.95 – A Broader Picture
abroaderpicture.com
- Sage Green Fabric Pumpkin
£16.95 – John A Shannon
johnashannonshop.co.uk
- Stacey Solomon Autumn Icons Reversible Brushed Cotton Duvet Set
From £16.00 – Asda George
direct.asda.com
- Made By Zen, Fern Aroma Electric Diffuser
£68.00 – Marks & Spencer
- Pumpkin Spatula
£10.00 – Anthropologie
- A Real Turf Fire Candle
£17.50 – Born & Bred
- Lights4fun Halloween Felt Pumpkin Garland Autumn Decoration
£19.99 – Amazon