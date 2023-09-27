Get Your Home Autumn Ready

By Rebecca Parker

Personally, I am a huge fan of seasonal decor and I am slowly convincing my mum to buy decorations for each season. One of the things that excites me most about having my own home is getting to buy all the decorations and kitting out my house (much to my fiancé’s dismay!) Autumn is definitely my second favourite after Christmas as I just love all the cute little pumpkins and orange and grey tones. Here’s a little list of different items I have spotted to add an autumn touch to your home.

Orange Hello Pumpkin Towel. -Hand Towel

£5.00 – Matalan

www.matalan.co.uk

Autumnal White Pumpkin Wreath

£34.00 – Next

www.next.co.uk

Autumnal Standing Gonks

£9.99 – The Range

www.therange.co.uk

Mini Pumpkins – Set of 3

£9.95 – A Broader Picture

abroaderpicture.com

Sage Green Fabric Pumpkin

£16.95 – John A Shannon

johnashannonshop.co.uk

Stacey Solomon Autumn Icons Reversible Brushed Cotton Duvet Set

From £16.00 – Asda George

direct.asda.com

Made By Zen, Fern Aroma Electric Diffuser

£68.00 – Marks & Spencer

Pumpkin Spatula

£10.00 – Anthropologie

A Real Turf Fire Candle

£17.50 – Born & Bred

Lights4fun Halloween Felt Pumpkin Garland Autumn Decoration

£19.99 – Amazon