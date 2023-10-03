In need of a little staycation?

By Rebecca Parker

We all need a little break at times but sometimes the budget just doesn’t allow that two week, all inclusive trip to the Maldives we’ve been dreaming of. Luckily in this small part of the world we have beauty right on our doorstep. In recent years, staycation spots have been popping up everywhere in truly beautiful surroundings to create that idyllic, peaceful and relaxing getaway you’ve been dreaming of. I’ve included a few places to add to your list but there are plenty more across the Emerald Isle not to be missed!

Keenaghan Cottage

Keenaghan Cottage is a luxury self-catering cottage which can be found in County Fermanagh. The winner of Best Self-Catering Accommodation at the 2022 Tourism NI ‘Giant Spirit Awards’ this idyllic cottage is the perfect place to unwind, relax and take in the views. Located on the shores of Keenaghan Lough, the Irish thatched cottage is like something straight out of a fairy tale. You can also explore some of the West coast of Ireland during your stay as the cottage isn’t far from County Donegal.

Visit: www.keenaghancottage.com

The Pods at Streamvale

Nestle in the Belfast countryside, the Pods at Streamvale is the perfect spot to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy some much-needed downtime. The luxurious hideaway has so much to offer from, star-gazing, fire pits to make some smores or guests can pay a visit to Streamvale Farm – if you’re an animal lover! Only a few minutes’ drive from Belfast city, you can enjoy a meal in the city then head back to the pods, switch off and enjoy the peace and quiet.

Visit: thepodsatstreamvale.com

Tara’s Hill Cottage

Located in the heart of the Mourne mountains the views from Tara’s Hill Cottage are truly breath-taking. (I may be a little biased as I live in them myself!) Guests staying at the private cottage can enjoy a day hiking in the Mournes, a walk in Tollymore Forest Park or head down to Newcastle for an ice-cream along the Promenade. This is the perfect getaway spot for those who want to escape the busyness of everyday life and spend some time enjoying nature. Did I mention – the cottage also has its very own hot tub, if that doesn’t persuade you to book a stay, I don’t know what will!

Instagram: @tarashillcottage

Karen & Co.

If you have an adventurous spirit then this option is for you! Karen & Co now have seven different campervan options available to hire, all with quirky names to explore the island of Ireland. You can choose which van suits best depending on the amount of people staying and head off on the ultimate adventure. They also have a converted coach option, Vincent which includes a hot tub, outdoor seating area and movie room. What more could you ask for? Make sure to book you campervan as soon as possible as these guys book out fast!

Visit: karenandco.co.uk

Tepee Valley

Tepee Valley offers luxury glamping at its finest! Located in the secluded hills of County Antrim, it really is a hidden gem. Whether it be a summer, winter, spring or autumn break – Tepee Valley can be enjoyed during all seasons thanks to the snug heating systems which help keep you feeling warm and cosy. They have a range of different accommodation options for to choose from including Abram’s House, a log cabin, a gypsy caravan, the shepherd’s hut, yurts and domes and their brand-new Meadow Studio. Make sure to check it out the next time you’re planning a staycation.

Visit: www.tepeevalleycampsite.co.uk