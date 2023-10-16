Pamper Yourself this Winter

By Rebecca Parker

As we approach the winter months life can get very busy trying to get everything sorted in time. It can become a very stressful time of year so there is no better time for a little bit of pampering with a spa day. Kick back, relax, unwind and you will leave feeling like a new person ready to celebrate all the festivities! Here’s a small list of just some of the places here in NI which offer a luxurious spa experiences.

Galgorm Resort & Spa

If you are looking for the ultimate spa experience then look no further than the Galgorm. The Thermal Village offers the perfect escape from the busyness of life and promises pure relaxation. From saunas, steam rooms, hot tubs, pools and more. You can even enjoy a spot of lunch in the Elements Café or a cheeky little cocktail in the Walled Garden. They have some amazing deals on offer from day spa experiences to overnight stays.

Visit: www.galgorm.com

Killeavy Castle Estate

Killeavy Castle Estate recently picked up the gong for ‘Spa of the Year’ at the Ulster Tatler Awards and if you have been here you will understand why! They have both residential and day spa experiences on offer for the perfect spot of relaxation. They have a wide range of facial and massage treatments as well as thermal facilities on offer. Sit back, relax and take in the breath-taking views of their grounds whilst enjoying the luxuries they have on offer. You could also book in for a nice meal or lunch to round off the perfect day!

Visit: www.killeavycastle.com

Corick House Hotel & Spa

Corick House is the ultimate escape to the country destination. Secluded in the heart of Clogher Valley, the views are spectacular. You can choose from massages, chemical peels, facials, manicures and more to relax and unwind. They offer a wide range of packages from midweek deals, couples retreat or a day out for the hen party. Guests can also make use of the thermal suite during their time at the spa.

Visit: www.corickcountryhouse.com

Slieve Donard – Marine & Lawn Resort

The recently renovated Slieve Donard is truly magnificent! Spanning across two floors, the spa offers scenic, breath-taking views of the Mourne Mountains and the sea. Guests can choose from a range of treatments, unwind in their thermal suits or take a swim in the pool whilst enjoying the views.

Visit: marineandlawn.com/slievedonard

Le Jardin Luxury Spa

Le Jardin spa offers a thermal experience and fully functioning spa to create a haven of relaxation. They offer treatments for both the face and body including massages, reflexology and body scrubs. They use only the highest quality products and their own exclusive product range to create the ultimate luxury spa experience. Le Jardin also have a thermal area, aroma steam room, hyrdrotub and much more for guests to enjoy during their time at the spa.

Visit: lejardinspas.com