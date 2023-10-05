Spooky Activities this Halloween

By Rebecca Parker

Granda Ben’s Pumpkin Trail

Todd’s Leap have transformed Granda Ben’s zoo trail this October into a Halloween hunt where you can pick out your very own pumpkin. There is fun for both the adults and the little ones – trekking through the forests, daring to cross the Carrick A Todd Rope Bridge and getting fun photos along the way.

Book now via their website: toddsleap.com

2. Halloween at Montalto

Montalto Estate are hosting their Spooktacular Halloween experience once again. Why not head down and enjoy an enchanted family day out at The Carriage Rooms. The kids can pick their own pumpkins from the patch and enjoy activities such as pumpkin carving, face painting, Halloween workshops, puppet storytelling, a children’s disco and more to be revealed on the day. The whole family can pull out their best costumes and enjoy the fancy dress.

Tickets can be purchased via their website: montaltoestate.com

3. Derry Halloween 2023

Known as Europe’s biggest Halloween festival, Derry Halloween is truly a spectacle not to be missed! The event runs for a total of four nights bringing you a spooky street celebration through illumination, aerial performance, pyrotechnics and music. There is fun to be had by all the family as the walled city awakens.

Download your brochure at: derryhalloween.com

4. Halloween at Mountpanther Farm Park

Mountpanther’s pumpkin patch is back once again this Halloween. The team at Mountpanther Farm Park have a jam-packed itinerary of activities lined up including spooky surprises, pumpkin patch picking and carving. Due to its popularity, booking is essential to secure your 3.5-hour slot.

Book now via their website: mountpanther.com

5. Halloween Pumpkin Patch at Streamvale

There is definitely no shortage of pumpkins at Streamvale Farm as they have thousands to choose from. Parents – there’s no need to worry about creating a mess at home as the kids can carve their pumpkins there and enjoy a ‘Broomtastic Disco’ after! They also have a spooky maze, witches’ kitchen, tractor and barrel rides (which are great fun for adults too – I’m speaking from experience) and a few more surprises to be revealed!

Tickets can be purchased through their website: streamvale.com