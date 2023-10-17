The Name’s Bond

Legend Lady Mary Peters cut the ribbon for the official opening of jewellery designer Melanie Bond’s brand new boutique in Dromore town centre. The newly-opened store in the heart of Dromore specialises in the designer’s handmade jewellery, Wearable Truth, alongside a range of clothing and accessories.

Hundreds of fans and customers gathered in the picturesque town for the official opening. Melanie Bond is a jewellery designer and maker with 20 years of experience, stocking a range of accessories and clothing in addition to her own jewellery line, Wearable Truth. Melanie also specialises in bespoke commissions, ideal for any occasion, and gifting. The opening of Melanie Bond Boutique is a major boost for Dromore. Guests were treated to live music and refreshments in the square before a fashion showcase, hosted by broadcaster Cate Conway, featuring fashion, accessories and handmade jewellery from Melanie Bond Boutique, along with fashion by Stephen Mageean Bespoke and millinery by Halo Studio (Dromore).

Models Nuala Meenehan, Rebekah Martin and Laura McIlhagger made the town square their catwalk for the day! Hair and makeup was provided by Beauty Bank and Thee Salon (Dromore). Melanie Bond Boutique is located on Bridge Street in Dromore.