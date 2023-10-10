World Mental Health Day 2023

World Mental Health Day is a day to talk about how important mental health is and show that no one is alone no matter what they are struggling with.

The hardest thing to do sometimes is to ask for help but this day shows everyone that it is ok to ask for help, there’s nothing to be ashamed of – you need to look after yourself and asking for a little help is one of the best things you can do to help you through the tough times.

I have put together a list of a few things that help me when I’m struggling and I hope, if you’re reading this – they add a little brightness to your day too!

Treat yourself to something you enjoy!

Whether it be a hot drink from your favourite coffee shop, a mooch around a bookstore or simply spending the day watching your ultimate comfort show – do it! We all need a break at times and doing something you enjoy may help take your mind off the negatives for a little while.

Get Active!

Exercise is not for everyone but for me it really helps! I don’t know if it’s the release of endorphins or simply just burning some of the anxiety off, I always leave the gym feeling a little lighter mentally than when I went in! Now, you don’t have to go to the gym, running is also one of my favourite coping mechanisms or simply go for a walk, somewhere scenic and listen to your favourite podcasts that always bring a smile to your face.

Text a friend!

Pick up the phone and text, ring, video call or meet up with a friend! Friends really can be the best pick-me-up when you’re not feeling your best. Your friends want to be there for you and want to help so don’t be afraid about “burdening them” because you’re not! They will be more upset if you don’t go to them for support because that is what friends are for and as they say, ‘laughter is the best medicine’.

Explore the outdoors/Nature

During the pandemic I spent the majority of my team outdoors on our family farm and I honestly say I’ve never felt better! There is a lot to be said for getting all the vitamin D and just enjoying time out in nature – there really are some beautiful scenes to be seen here in Northern Ireland. You can stay close to home or head on a day trip to the North Coast, Newcastle or Donegal and enjoy some time outdoors.

Cuddles with pets

There is honestly nothing better than having a wee snuggle with your pet! My dogs are probably absolutely sick of me by this point but they honestly just brighten up even the worst of days. If you don’t have a pet at home, head round to a friends or family members house and get a cuddle from their pet. If you’re not an animal lover then maybe give this one a miss!