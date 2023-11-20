A Hound’s Dream at Gallery One

The opening night of ‘A Hound’s Dream’ exhibition on Thursday 28th September at Gallery One, Lisburn Road, Belfast proved popular with a full house of art lovers immersed in Stephen Gallagher’s newest collection.

These large-scale canine portraits explore dreams and embrace Irish culture, sport and heritage from the perspective of an Irish Wolfhound, captivating guests throughout the exhibition.

Full coverage in our November issue, on sale now!

