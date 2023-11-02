Moroccan Bath Bliss at The Heritage

The award-winning spa at The Heritage, Co. Laois, part of FBD Hotels & Resorts, has always been an oasis of pampering and relaxation. They have added two new therapy rooms for guests to enjoy their new selection of Moroccan Bath treatments inspired by traditional bathing rituals, which provide a holistic experience benefitting both body and mind.

The Hammam is a treatment influenced by the bathing ritual of the Ottoman nations. Relax on a warm plinth in absolute humidity, where steam and warmth help to open up the pores and prepare your skin for the exfoliating massage that follows. After the ESPA Salt & Oil scrub, the therapist will give you a nourishing massage with an ESPA Body Oil of your choice. This 45 minute treatment helps to relieve muscle aches, promotes a sense of calm and leaves your skin toned and moisturised (€100).

The Rasul treatment is made for two, so it’s perfect for a couple or friends to enjoy together. The treatment starts with a self-application of carefully designed mineral muds. Once the mud is applied, you and your guest can relax on heated mosaic “chairs” in the exotic Rasul suite whilst the room gently fills with herbal steam. As the room heats, the mud’s natural ingredients absorb the toxins from the body to aid the detoxifying and exfoliating process. A choice of different salt and oil scrubs are also provided for you to apply over the muds on selected areas. The 45 minute ceremony closes with a tropical rain shower from the star-lit ceiling to wash away the mud, leaving your skin beautifully clean, detoxified and soft. (€90 for two people sharing).

The Spa at The Heritage has a wonderful selection of spa treatments and packages using prestigious and technologically advanced spa products to deliver sensational results. Using ESPA products and therapies, with their global reputation as leaders in the luxury spa market, and innovative Irish family-owned business, Voya, proud to have produced the world’s first range of certified organic seaweed-based products.

The Heritage Spa Experience is an exhilarating blend of heating and cooling sensations, a 1-hour sensory journey that maximises the benefits of all the Spa facilities, guiding each guest through the extensive Thermal Suite with the ultimate aim of leaving the body feeling profoundly alive and invigorated. The Health Club is right next to the Spa, with leisure facilities including a dedicated fitness studio equipped with top-of-the-range Technogym exercise equipment, and a 15-metre leisure pool and Jacuzzi.

The Heritage has recently been awarded Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award for 2023, the highest recognition presented annually to those businesses that are the Best of the Best on Tripadvisor, those that earn excellent reviews from travellers and are ranked in the top 1% of properties worldwide as well as being recognised as one of the top 25 hotels in Ireland 2023 for the second year running.

Make the most of your spa experience with an overnight stay with prices starting from €235.

To view all of the amazing packages on offer at The Heritage, visit www.theheritage.com.