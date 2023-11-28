Rafferty & Beck

Miss Catriona Rafferty, daughter of Aíne and Colm Rafferty form Upper Malone Road, Belfast, recently married Peter Beck, son of Miriam and Davy Beck.

The wedding took place on 28th August 2023 at St. Malachy’s Parish Church, Hillsborough, followed by a reception at Tankardstown House.

Caitriona’s dress was designed by Sassi Holford, with a House of Savin veil, which was embroidered by Annabelle Keys – both purchased at Petticoat Lane Bridal.

Bridesmaid dresses were by The Desk Group, which were also purchased at Petticoat Lane.

Caitriona wore a tiara which is a family heirloom.

Photography by Dasha Caffery.