posted on November 2nd, 2023
Teeing Off for Action Cancer
On Thursday 31st August, David Scott Tiles held a charity golf day at The Kingfisher Estate, Hilton Hotel, Templepatrick. The round of golf was in aid of Action Cancer with golfers being treated to a bacon roll, followed by dinner and a charity auction in the evening.
Recent Posts
- Chairperson Recognises Outstanding Achievements
- ‘Sleigh’ Your Tan Game This Christmas With Bbold’s Quartet Of Tanning Gift Sets – The Perfect Present For Under The Tree This Year
- Moroccan Bath Bliss at The Heritage
- Teeing Off for Action Cancer
- Andras Hotels completes restoration of listed bank building