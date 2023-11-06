Winter Walks

By Rebecca Parker

We are without a doubt getting closer to the winter months as you can feel a very crisp, coolness in the air. I love getting wrapped up in my winter woollies – scarf, hat, gloves, coat, boots and about 10 layers of clothing underneath! I have made up a small list of some of my favourite places to head out for a winter walk in Co. Down.

Montalto Estate

Montalto Estate has the most beautiful grounds for you to explore as well as trails and walks aplenty to choose from. From the Woodland Trail, The Lake Walk, The Garden Walk, The History Trail and The Lost Garden Trail – take your pick! Once you’ve burned off the calories you can head into their gorgeous café and put them all back on again with a spot of lunch or a wee sweet treat. Make sure to also check out their Christmas shop to really get you into the festive spirit!

Location: Montalto Estate, Spa Road, Ballynahinch, BT24 8PT

Tollymore Forest Park

Having grown up beside Tollymore I have well and truly lost count of the amount of times we have walked here. It has been attracting more visitors in recent years as some of hit TV show, Game of Thrones was filmed here! You can skip across the stepping stones, visit the Hermitage cottage and walk right up to the King’s Grave. There is also a swing park, campsite and a takeaway coffee truck to get a hot drink from to keep you toasty during your walk.

Location: Bryansford Road, Newcastle BT33 0PR

Hillsborough Forest Park

Hillsborough is one of my favourite places to go on weekend walk around the lake with the dogs. There are different paths throughout the forest as well as a great swing park for the kids. There’s also a little coffee van where you can pick up something sweet or there’s plenty of cafes in Hillsborough itself. It is always so peaceful here and is pretty flat making it easy for prams and wheelchairs and there is seating around the park which is perfect when in need of a little rest.

Location: Hillsborough, BT26 6DP

Mourne Park

Mourne Park only opened to the public last summer and it has quickly become one of my favourite places to go for a walk. There are different loops/walks depending on how strenuous you wish your walk to be. It is completely free, with parking on site and you can hit up the driving range for some golf after if you fancy it. It is one of the largest expanses of ancient woodland here in Northern Ireland and is maintained by The Woodland Trust.

Location: Kilkeel, Newry, BT34 4LB

Kilbroney Park

Located in Rostrevor, Kilbroney Park offers the most stunning panoramic views over Carlingford Lough from Kodak corner. The forest has riverside walking paths, bike trails, a Narnia trail as well as a path which leads up the Cloughmore stone which dates back to the ice age. If you are a hiking enthusiast then you can hike up Slieve Martin from the park too. They also have a Synge & Byrne café which has some delicious treats on offer.

Location: Shore Road, Rostrevor, Newry, BT34 3AA