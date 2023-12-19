Clarke & Warke

Miss Tanya Clarke, daughter of Alan and Elaine Clarke, was recently married to Michael Warke, son of Iain and Jill Warke.

The wedding took place om 23rd September 2023 at Stormont Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception in the enchanting Finnebrogue Woods, Downpatrick.

Tanya wore a stunning Suzanne Neville dress from Castle Couture, while Michael and his groomsmen wore custom suits by Suitor Brothers.

The rings were from Gardiner Brothers and the couple honeymooned on safari in Kenya followed by the Maldives.

Photography by Adam & Grace Photography.