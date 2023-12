Miss Jenevieve Devenny, daughter of John and Mary Devenny, recently married Martin Breen, son of Maureen and the late Eugene Breen.

The wedding took place on 21st May 2023 at Beech Hill Country House, Derry.

Jenevieve wore a dress from Pearls & Lace, Donegal, while Martin wore a suit from Statement Menswear, Portadown.

Photography by Alexandra Barfoot Photography.