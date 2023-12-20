Galgorm Spa named ‘Best UK Spa’ at the prestigious AA Hotel Spa Awards

20th December 2023: Galgorm’s Thermal Spa Village is celebrating another accolade for its globally renowned spa, winning ‘Best UK Spa’ at the AA Hotel Spa Awards.

Newly launched this year, the awards organised by AA Hotel & Hospitality Services recognise and celebrate the standards of hotel spa facilities across the UK.

Following a careful selection process, the AA inspectors identified that Galgorm’s Thermal Spa Village was the best in the UK due to its exceptional and exemplary spa standards and outstanding wellness experiences.

The award adds to the growing collection of accolades for the Resort, which has been widely commended for its sustained commitment to excellence and has attracted international recognition from across the wider hospitality and luxury spa industry.

Tara Moore, Head of Spa Operations for Galgorm said:

“We are thrilled to have been awarded ‘Best UK Spa’ at the AA Hotel Spa Awards, adding another honour to the collection for Galgorm’s Thermal Spa Village – it’s a great way to end the year. This award win recognises our significant investment, our focus on delivering an unrivalled customer experience, and of course the hard work and dedication of our talented people that make Galgorm what it is.

“This accolade once again reflects our unwavering commitment, not only to achieving excellence in every area, but also to enriching the tourism industry in Northern Ireland”.

Located in the heart of Northern Ireland and set within 450 acres of gardens and woodlands, Galgorm has carved out a reputation as one of the world’s premier, luxury destinations.

Since 2010, having already invested more than £60 million, with ambitions to invest £30 million by 2027 to expand and enhance its resort and spa facilities, Galgorm is asserting its strong position as a world-class international tourism destination for UK, Irish and global travelers.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, said:

“We are thrilled to unveil this scheme, which not only celebrates the best spas in the UK but also benchmarks the industry. Joining the spa award is an opportunity for hotels to showcase their excellent spa facilities and attract guests seeking the utmost in relaxation and luxury.”

This year has been a triumph for the Thermal Spa Village at Galgorm on a national and global scale. Galgorm was recognised by two global platforms, winning an unprecedented six awards at the 2023 World Luxury Awards, includingGlobal Award Winner for Best Luxury Spa Resort and named Best Destination Spa 2024 in the prestigious Conde Nast Johansens Awards. In 2023, Galgorm was also recognised as ‘Spa of the Year’ for Western Europe and Scandinavia at the 2023 World Spa & Wellness Awards; Best Luxury Resort and Best Luxury Spa Resort in Northern Europe and Best Luxury Riverside Resort across the continent.Galgorm