JMK Solicitors and CRASH Services round up partnership with £60,000 raised for PIPS Suicide Prevention

Staff at JMK Solicitors and CRASH Services have donated a total of £60,000 to their 2023 charity partner PIPS Suicide Prevention (PIPS Charity) this December. Both businesses thank the incredible fundraising efforts of their entire team’s commitment to supporting PIPS Charity in the awareness of suicide and mental health.

PIPS Charity offers expert and unrestricted face-to-face counselling services to individuals who have been affected by suicide, extending support to families, friends, and colleagues. Their counselling services are accessible to everyone throughout Northern Ireland, thanks to their well-established centres in Belfast, Derry~Londonderry, and Enniskillen.

Jonathan McKeown, Chairman of JMK Solicitors and CEO at CRASH Services, expressed his gratitude to the work of the staff and volunteers of PIPS Charity during another challenging year for those helping to support people affected by suicide. Over the past year, the collaborative efforts of JMK and CRASH personnel have not only raised over £60,000 but have also strengthened the team’s unity and passion for promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Northern Ireland has the highest suicide rate in the UK, with 14.3 suicides per 100,000.

In the ongoing year, both companies have continued their creative fundraising initiatives, including fitness challenges, sweepstakes, an Easter colouring competition, participation in the Belfast marathon, and a hike up Slieve Donard. Staff and a number of car repairers who work alongside CRASH cycled the 90-mile loop of Lough Neagh raising £16,000 alone. Additionally, the staff participated in a monthly salary sacrifice scheme, demonstrating their commitment by making regular donations directly to the charity.

PIPS Executive Director, Renee Quinn commented: “We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from JMK Solicitors & CRASH Services which will support us in our mission against suicide.

We would like to thank the team and their supporters who have worked tirelessly on their fundraising efforts.

As we are a non-government funded charity, we rely heavily on the generosity and kindness of individuals and groups such as the fantastic teams in JMK and CRASH who have continually supported us in helping to keep our doors open and provide our lifesaving services across Northern Ireland.”

With a primary focus on providing free counselling services, PIPS Charity ensures that their assistance is available to all those in need. Their crisis walk-in service has no limitations on the number of counselling sessions, enabling them to make the most significant impact and ensure that no client’s future is constrained. By addressing the emotional and psychological needs of families, PIPS Charity equips them with the necessary skills, confidence, and resilience during challenging times, acting as a lifeline for many.

If you or anyone you know have been affected by suicide, self-harm or are struggling with their mental health and require support please contact PIPS charity on their freephone number 0800 088 6042 or email info@pipscharity.com