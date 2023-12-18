Sprouts Galore this Christmas

Ninety tonnes of brussels sprouts will be served up by hotels and restaurants over the coming weeks, sourced from the North Down Group.

As one of Northern Ireland’s leading fresh food and vegetable providers, North Down Group, is ramping up for its busiest week of the year, with the company expected to supply 22 tonnes of carrots, 15 tonnes parsnips and over 300 tonnes of potatoes.

Based on the Blackstaff Road, West Belfast, North Down Group employs over 100 people and supplies fresh fruit and vegetables and specialty foods to foodservice and retail customers throughout Northern Ireland.