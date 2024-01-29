AbbeyAutoline’s 50th anniversary celebrations help over 40 local community and voluntary organisations

AbbeyAutoline, Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker, has successfully concluded its ambitious 50th Anniversary programme by supporting more than 40 charity and voluntary organisations across the region.

More than 400 staff from AbbeyAutoline’s 15-branch network and head-office helped raise over £9,000 for local community organisations as part of the insurance broker’s half century celebrations.

AbbeyAutoline committed to the ambitious programme as part of its 50th Anniversary with a focus on giving back to communities that have played a crucial role in the company’s success over the past 50 years.

The ambitious calendar of activity included the hugely successful ’50k in May’ challenge with over 120 staff members embarking on a gruelling challenge to each walk, run, bike or hike 50km in May.

Staff laced up their running shoes, fastened their cycling helmets and put their hiking boots to the test to collectively cover an astonishing 6,000km to raise over £4k for AWARE NI.

‘50 Ways of Giving Back’ supported numerous local charities and voluntary organisations across Northern Ireland with staff offering support and practical assistance to make a meaningful difference to their communities.

Staff got involved in a variety of projects including volunteering at food banks, donating in demand items to a variety of community organisations, tidying up community gardens, and fundraising for local charities.

The hugely successful 50th Anniversary programme of activities included staff pledging 50 hours of volunteer support to the Northern Ireland Hospice, a long-standing charity partner of AbbeyAutoline, aimed at benefiting the important work the charity does in caring for adults, children, and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses.

Staff took on a variety of voluntary roles across some of the 24 Hospice shops and supported a series of bucket collections in towns and villages. Staff also tended to the gardens at the charity’s Adult In-Patient Unit at Somerton House and the Children’s In-Patient Unit at Horizon House.

Coinciding with this ambitious programme of community activities, staff also reached the impressive milestone of raising a staggering £150,000 for Northern Ireland Hospice as part of parent company Prestige Insurance Holdings’ wider support of the local charity.

Julie Gibbons, Managing Director of AbbeyAutoline, said: “Customers, and the communities we operate in are the focal point of our business, therefore we wanted to mark our 50th year in business by giving back to the communities which have enabled the growth of the company over the past five decades.

“Our ambitious calendar of community activity would not have been possible without the generosity and support of our staff members. It is their dedication, passion, and tireless efforts that has allowed us to support more than 40 charity and voluntary organisations across the region.”

AbbeyAutoline also celebrated significant milestones in its 50th year, including being named the Commercial Lines Broker of the Year at The British Insurance Awards and Best Professional Services Business at the Greater Newry Business Awards.

The business also expanded its presence on the high street, relocating its Newtownards and Portadown branches to vibrant new town-centre premises, as well as launching an innovative new apprenticeship programme with Belfast Met.

Julie added: “As we sign-off on our 50th Anniversary, AbbeyAutoline proudly stands as Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker — a testament to five decades of remarkable growth, unwavering resilience, and an enduringcommitment to our valued customers.

“We stand tall as the trusted name in the local insurance sector, providing a diverse range of insurance offerings that are meticulously tailored to meet the diverse needs of our loyal customers.”

