Hothouse Flowers to headline Beamish Sessions at Court House

LIVE music lovers are in for a real treat over the coming months as The Court House in Bangor hosts The Beamish Sessions, a series of intimate gigs with a stellar line-up that includes Hothouse Flowers, David Holmes, Duke Special and punk legend Jah Wobble.

Supported by leading stout brand Beamish in partnership with Arts & Business NI, the sessions get under way at the award-winning Court House on Sunday February 11 when punk legend and former PiL bassist Jah Wobble and his band The Invaders Of The Heart perform ‘Rebuilt in Dub’ a reinterpretation of PiL’s seminal 1979 album ‘Metal Box’ with ‘heavy yet sophisticated dub interpretations and mind-expanding production’.

When it comes to local artists and pioneers within the music industry, names don’t come much bigger than Belfast-born David Holmes who brings ‘God’s Waiting Room’ to the Court House on Saturday February 17. Expect a selection of cinematic, library music, rock’n’roll, psych, experimental, electronic, techno, unclassifiable and independent tunes as the world-renowned DJ, producer and soundtrack composer takes over all three rooms of The Court House.

March will see one of Northern Ireland’s finest songwriters Duke Special take the Court House stage with three back-to-back shows from Thursday March 7 to Saturday March 9. With 15 albums under his belt, inspired by his love of music, theatre, books, poetry, art, love, life, redemption, and death, and 78RPM records, fans are in for an extraordinary evening of original music.

The Beamish Sessions conclude on Saturday March 30 with a headline show from legendary Irish band Hothouse Flowers, returning to Bangor for the first time since their sell-out Open House Festival appearance at Bangor Castle Walled Garden in 2022. Formed in 1985, Liam Ó Maonlaí and Fiachna Ó Braonáin’s first album was the most successful Irish debut record in history. Since reforming in the late ‘90s, the band has continued to write, perform and tour.

Only last month, The Court House become the first Northern Irish venture to win National Lottery Project of the Year. Located on the seafront in the heart of Bangor, County Down, the venue provides the perfect backdrop for an intimate and memorable live music experience.

“Through the Beamish Sessions at The Court House, our aim is to curate an unforgettable live experience for local music lovers in Northern Ireland and take them on an extraordinary musical journey with a series of captivating and diverse original gigs,” said Kieran Gilmore, Director of The Court House and co-founder of local music and arts charity Open House which owns and operates the venue.

“We hope The Court House will become the beating heart of Bangor’s burgeoning music and arts scene, and we appreciate the support of companies like Beamish and Arts & Business NI in our efforts to achieve this goal.”

Maeve McKervey, Head of Business at Arts & Business NI, said: “At Arts & Business NI, partnership is at the heart of everything we do and connecting our members is an important focus for us.

“ We are delighted to support this new creative partnership between Open House Festival and United Wines, which has enabled the programming of The Beamish Sessions, a series of live music performances in The Court House, featuring international artists alongside respected local artists.

“By working together on this exciting new project, United Wines and Open House are forging new connections, reaching new audiences and bringing benefits to the local cultural scene, positioning Bangor as a vibrant creative city.”

Andrew Hollywood of United Wines, the company that distributes Beamish in Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to support The Beamish Sessions at The Court House which is gaining a reputation as one of Northern Ireland’s finest live music venues.

“With its historic charm, The Court House offers a unique and intimate setting that allows for a more personal and immersive musical experience, giving music lovers an opportunity to be up close and personal with their favourite artists.

“We see this as a perfect fit for Beamish which, although celebrating its 232nd birthday this year, is one of the fastest-growing stout brands in Northern Ireland. Through our partnerships with music venues such as The Court House in Bangor and The Sunflower in Belfast, Beamish is becoming more and more popular with a younger customer demographic, appealing to those who reject the mass marketing of bigger brands – in favour of a traditional stout brand that is understated and doesn’t try too hard.”