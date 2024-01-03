Integrated Education Celebrated at the House of Lords

Lord Dubs, former Northern Ireland Minister and a long-standing supporter of integrated education, welcomed almost 100 guests to the House of Lords recently to celebrate the crucial role played by the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) in Northern Ireland. The dinner was attended by major donors and supporters, as well as leading political figures and former students of integrated schools. Supporters travelled from far and wide to enjoy the celebration. The IEF works to support the growth and development of integrated education in Northern Ireland. The exclusive London event was a chance to celebrate the successes and achievements of the integrated education movement over the past year. It also offered an opportunity to reflect on the challenges of the work yet to be done.

Full coverage featured in the January Ulster Tatler!

Kelly Morris and Tim McGarry.

Brian Small and Kathryn Wilson.

John Clare, Ian Paisley MP and IEF Chair Peter Osborne.