Translink extends deadline for public to capture life’s connections through a lens!

Translink has extended the entry deadline for its ‘Connections’ photography exhibition until 2nd February 2024.

The competition has already attracted interest from local students in universities and colleges across Northern Ireland as well as amateur photography groups and members of the general public with an interest in photography. Translink is now encouraging more people across NI to enter by capturing moments of people making real and meaningful connections made possible by Translink services.

Translink by the nature of its work brings people and communities together every day and enables connections with family and friends, connections to work, connections to events or key life moments. Translink’s Connections photography competition aims to celebrate and promote the importance of human connections across society.

Encouraging photographers to enter, Translink’s David Cowan, said:

“We know our passengers have their own stories, adventures and moments of connection using public transport. This competition aims to capture these stories that illustrate the value and importance of public transport.

“As well as having the potential to win prizes, the selected images will feature in a Life Better.Connected photo exhibition, which will travel across Northern Ireland giving a significant platform for local photography enthusiasts to show off their work.”

To find out more including details on prizes, a creative brief and key entry criteria visit Connections Photo Competition (translink.co.uk)