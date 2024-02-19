Belfast City Council confirms ‘The Walk’ event featuring Little Amal

‘The Walk’, a world-renowned creative project featuring Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, will arrive in Belfast from 16-19 May – the latest event to be confirmed as part of Belfast City Council’s Belfast 2024 programme.

Little Amal was designed and built by the Handspring Puppet Company of South Africa, creators of the award-winning puppets for the hit show War Horse. Since Little Amal’s creation in 2021, she has travelled over 9,000 km across 15 countries and been welcomed by over two million people and tens of millions online, through creative events led by artists and local communities. Little Amal represents all children fleeing war, violence and persecution and has become an international symbol of compassion and human rights.

The acclaimed production will be a signature event in the city’s biggest ever creative and cultural celebration, with almost 200 events, workshops and activities taking place across Belfast between March and December this year. Belfast City Council is investing £5.9 million into Belfast 2024, supporting jobs in the creative sector, creating new opportunities for residents to enjoy and participate in the arts, and showcasing the city as a global destination for culture, through its three key themes of People, Place and Planet.

‘The Walk’ is one of 20+ commissions planned during Belfast 2024, which builds upon the council’s existing support for culture and arts and invites citizens to get creative, through a mix of new commissions and community-led programmes, all reflecting the city’s diversity and vibrancy.

“What a spectacular event for Belfast to host in what is shaping up to be an amazing year for culture and arts in our city, with so much for communities and visitors to see, do and get involved with,” said Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy.

Presented by The Walk Productions, Little Amal will arrive in Belfast on Thursday 16 May for the first leg of a unique all-island collaboration, delivered in partnership with Arts Ekta and Belfast-born creative director Des Kennedy. She will then travel across the border and onto Dublin for the finale to her visit. ArtsEkta is an award-winning cultural organisation that works to develop intercultural relationships at the heart of the community and is home to the Belfast Mela – the largest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland.