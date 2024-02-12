Captivating Theatre for Kids of All Ages at The Market Place, Armagh

In celebration of the 50 th anniversary of the world’s best loved nonsense rhyme, ‘There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Fly’, The People’s Theatre Company are bringing a special stage adaptation to The Market Place!

In celebration of the 50 th anniversary of the world’s best loved nonsense rhyme, ‘There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Fly’, The People’s Theatre Company are bringing a special stage adaptation to The Market Place!

The adapted story follows aliens from a distant planet have crash-landed on Earth and need our help to get home. But there’s a problem; their rocket runs on stories, not fuel, and only the greatest story in the universe will be enough to save them!

With a captivating combination of live action, animation and puppetry, this magical production is sure to surprise and delight children and nostalgic adults in equal measure.

‘There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Fly’ will be on stage at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre on Saturday 17 February at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced at £14 (adults) and £12.50 (kids)

For the older kids (and adults!), Northern Ireland’s foremost physical theatre organisation, Bruiser Theatre Company, will bring its production of John Godber’s ‘Teechers’, toThe Marekt Placeon Thursday 15 February.

Fast-moving, inventive, and highly entertaining, ‘Teechers’

sees three Year 11s exuberantly sketch the new drama teacher’s progress through two terms of rebellious classes, cynical colleagues, and obstructive caretakers through their hilarious end-of-term play.

Disillusioned, he departs for the safe waters of a private school, leaving behind his students, whose youthful irreverence gives way to despair. Brought to the stage by award-winning Bruiser Theatre Company with high energy, break-neck comedy, and breathtaking ensemble performances,Teechersis a modern classic and a vital commentary on education for the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’.