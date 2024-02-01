Creative Events to Inspire Children at Young Aspects

Aspects Festival has unveiled its exciting Young Aspects programme, offering a range of creative children’s events suitable for all ages. Taking place from 1 – 3 March, at various locations around Bangor, the diverse programme of reading, writing and art events promises to inspire young imaginations.

The festival is delighted to welcome Big Wave Surfer, writer and athlete Al Mennie who will be giving a special talk in Studio 1A, Bangor on Friday 1 March. Author of children’s books Confident Kris and Billy the Basking Shark, Al will share insights into his writing journey and what inspires him.

The renowned Book Clinics presented by Children’s Books Ireland, will be held at Bangor Carnegie Library on Saturday 2 March. Come and see the Doctor with a difference! The Doctors will give each patient a unique ‘consultation’ and a personal prescription, recommending books based on the patient’s particular interests!

Young Aspects also features the ever-popular Woodland Chew and Yarn, Book Inspired Yoga, a Digital Art Workshop, Book Binding, Writing Workshops, a Bedtime Story event and more! All perfect for your little readers, writers and artists!

Speaking about the programme, The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Jennifer Gilmour said: “Young Aspects provides excellent opportunities for children to enjoy literature and get creative. The programme of events is both educational and fun and I would encourage everyone to get involved.”

Aspects Festival Director, Patricia Hamilton said: “‘We are delighted to offer this collection of workshops and events which have stories at their core but presented in lots of different ways and for all ages.”

Young Aspects is presented by Ards and North Down Borough Council and will run from 1 – 3 March at various locations around Bangor. Tickets are on sale now.

To view the full programme and to book tickets, visit: https://aspectsfestival.com/whats-on