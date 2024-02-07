Derry Good Day For Rosie’s Trust

LISA McGee, the creator of Derry Girls, has been appointed as an ambassador of Rosie’s Trust. The local charity has also announced that it has received a substantial financial donation from the Kingsbridge Healthcare Group. Aileen Martin, Chairperson of Rosie’s Trust said: “We are honoured to have Lisa McGee as an ambassador for Rosie’s Trust. As one of Northern Ireland’s leading writers and creators we are so excited to have her support in helping us to raise awareness of the difference our services make to some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

“In addition to this, we are thrilled to have received a most generous £20,000 donation from the Kingsbridge Charitable Foundation. This will make a huge contribution to keeping even more people and their pets together when they need each other the most. What makes this donation even more special is the fact that Kingsbridge staff voted for it.

We’re looking forward to working with Lisa and Kingsbridge in the months ahead and have lots of activity planned as part of these partnerships, including information days and volunteering opportunities.”

“Rosie’s Trust could not operate without the support of our volunteers, who visit our beneficiaries in their homes to care for their companion pets and also provide a vital ‘check-in’ service,” Aileen added.

Lisa McGee said: “Rosie’s Trust is a unique charity, which is dedicated to supporting people living with cancer, people receiving end of life care and older people with mobility issues who are unable to look after their companion pets independently and have no other support. I am excited to work with the Rosie’s Trust team, to find out more about the great work they are doing and use my own platform to support them and, together, help even more people across Northern Ireland.”

Dr Martin Shields, Chair of Kingsbridge Foundation and Medical Director at Kingsbridge Healthcare Group, said: “We are delighted to provide Rosie’s Trust with a £20,000 donation. Pets play such an important role in people’s lives and we sometimes find that patients might delay treatment as they worry over who will help take care of their beloved dog or cat. Rosie’s Trust is a great charity that removes this concern for beneficiaries, not only when they are faced with this situation, but in their daily lives.”

www.rosiestrust.org