MERCURY RETAINS THE KEYS TO THE CASTLE

Mercury Security & Facilities Management wins pitch to retain CastleCourt security contract

NORTHERN IRELAND’s biggest independent security provider and facilities management company Mercury Security & Facilities Management (MSFM) has been reappointed to provide a complete security solution to CastleCourt Shopping Centre following a rigorous tender process.

CastleCourt, in the heart of Belfast’s busy city centre, first opened its doors in 1990 and is one of Northern Ireland’s biggest and busiest shopping centres.

The three-year contract will see Mercury Security & Facilities Management provide an integrated security solution that combines a team of well-equipped and highly trained security and customer service officers with the latest in CCTV and monitoring technology to protect the assets of the shopping centre and its tenants.

Headquartered in Lisburn with offices in Dublin, Limerick and London, MSFM has established a strong reputation as a leading security provider in the retail sector.

Its impressive portfolio of retail clients features household names such as Homebase, HMV and Woodie’s DIY stores, as well as a host of shopping centres, including the Kennedy Centre, Abbey Centre, Park Centre, Connswater, Angel Central (London), Ashley Centre (Epsom) and Lion Walk Shopping Centre (Colchester).

“Following a recent tender process, we are delighted to reappoint Mercury to look after our considerable security requirements,” said CastleCourt Centre Manager Leona Barr.

“Mercury’s understanding of our requirements gave us the confidence to continue with our partnership at the centre. Their knowledge of the local retail sector is an important factor and will allow us to deliver a safe customer focused experience for everyone.”

Mercury Security & Facilities Management Managing Director Liam Cullen added: “Winning new business is obviously great for any company, but holding on to existing customers, in a competitive tender process, is the true test of the work you do and the services you provide. In this respect, everyone at Mercury Security & Facilities Management is delighted to be renewing our successful partnership with the team at CastleCourt Shopping Centre.

“This is a very prestigious contract and continues to place Mercury at the forefront of the industry as a trusted partner for some of the world’s leading companies and retail organisations,” he added.

“Over the years, we have invested millions in the latest technology and training available to enable us to provide innovative, integrated solutions to our growing list of clients, and big wins like this show that our investment strategy is paying off,” concluded Mr Cullen.

Mercury Security & Facilities Management is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading security and facilities management solutions providers.

Founded in 2001, the company has established a strong reputation as a pioneer in the area of integrated security solutions – combining physical manpower with cutting-edge technology to service an ever-growing client base.

In 2018, the company launched a new Facilities Management division to complement its existing suite of security services and is now the most highly accredited security and support services provider in the UK and Ireland.

All MSFM services are provided and integrated using the state-of-the-art Intelocate workflow management software systemwhich gives clients full transparency of how their premises are managed. This is done by recording actions, collecting data, and producing bespoke reports that can be submitted to third parties, including insurance companies who will expect businesses to be fully compliant with all relevant guidelines to protect the health, safety and welfare of employees and customers.

Mercury Security & Facilities Management is an NSI Gold Approved Company – a standard perceived and recognised as the best by Industry, the Police, Fire and Rescue Services and Insurers across the UK and Ireland.

For further information on Mercury Security & Facilities Management services, email enquiries@msfm.biz or call MSFM at +44 (0) 28 9262 0518.