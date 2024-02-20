Trόcaire appeals to people of Northern Ireland to support annual Lenten campaign
“Trόcaire has changed the lives of tens of millions of people around the world over the past five decades. Its annual Lenten campaign sees the iconic Trócaire Box displayed in hundreds of thousands schools, churches and homes all over Northern Ireland in the buildup to Easter.”
2023 provided a stark picture of climate breakdown, from devastating wildfires in Greece, Hawaii and Canada, to a crippling food crisis due to drought in the Horn of Africa, and vicious storms, such as Cyclone Freddy that ripped through communities in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.
This year’s Lent Campaign
Trócaire Head of Region for Northern Ireland, Peter Heaney, said “Trócaire’s Lenten campaign is focusing on Malawi, where climate change has become increasingly dangerous and unpredictable, causing devastating flooding and droughts in already-vulnerable communities. Repeated cyclones and weather extremes have left nearly 2.3 million people with limited access to food and more than 3.8 million (20% of population) facing critical food insecurity. This is a shocking scandal.”
“We are asking the people of Northern Ireland to donate to help families in Malawi, and others like them across the world, to build a more secure future.” Peter Heaney
To find out more about the Lenten appeal or make a donation visit www.trocaire.org or Phone 0800 912 1200 (NI)
