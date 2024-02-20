Trόcaire appeals to people of Northern Ireland to support annual Lenten campaign

Trócaire launches its annual Lenten campaign this week with an appeal to the people of Northern Ireland to support the world’s most vulnerable who continue to pay the price for the global climate crisis. Unchecked, climate change is set to push up to 132 million into poverty over the next ten years.

“Trόcaire has changed the lives of tens of millions of people around the world over the past five decades. Its annual Lenten campaign sees the iconic Trócaire Box displayed in hundreds of thousands schools, churches and homes all over Northern Ireland in the buildup to Easter.”

2023 provided a stark picture of climate breakdown, from devastating wildfires in Greece, Hawaii and Canada, to a crippling food crisis due to drought in the Horn of Africa, and vicious storms, such as Cyclone Freddy that ripped through communities in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.