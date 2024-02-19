Ulster University celebrates inspirational scholars

Ulster University’s Development and Alumni Relations Office welcomed scholars, donors and University supporters for an evening of celebration to mark the incredible achievements of hundreds of students who have been awarded scholarships.

The annual Scholarship Celebration Event took place on the Ulster University Belfast campus last week. This was an evening of celebration, recognition and appreciation offering opportunities for scholars to celebrate with their loved ones as well as meeting and thanking donors who make Ulster University scholarships and awards possible. Guests enjoyed music while networking with donors and supporters before hearing from University Provost Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan and previous scholarship recipients about the powerful impact this support has on transforming the lives of students.

“The annual Scholarship Celebration Event is a valuable opportunity to thank our incredible donors who are supporting the development of hundreds of Ulster University students at present. Scholarships are a lifeline for some students, allowing them to continue their education at university, often in the face of challenging personal circumstances.” Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan.