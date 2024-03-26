25@25 Entrepreneurial Programme at Babson College

Participants from Ulster University’s pioneering 25@25 Leaders Programme have landed in Boston, USA for a week-long residential at the renowned Babson College, the programme’s only portion that takes place in the United States. The purpose of the residential is to develop the participants’ entrepreneurial skills, learning how to apply them effectively in any organisational setting.

The week-long, immersive trip marks a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between Ulster University and Babson College. The 25@25 Leaders Programme, rooted in Babson’s renowned Entrepreneurial Thought & Action ® methodology, is designed to empower participants to drive positive change and innovation in various sectors, which are crucial to the future of Northern Ireland.

University Provost at Ulster University, Cathy Gormley-Heenan, said: “This visit to Babson College is a unique opportunity for our 25@25 participants to immerse themselves in a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation. We are excited to see how this experience will further equip them to become impactful leaders and change makers in Northern Ireland.

Ulster University and Babson College have a long-standing relationship dating back to 2006, with numerous collaborative initiatives and programmes aimed at advancing entrepreneurship education and fostering entrepreneurial leadership and innovation. Babson College President, Stephen Spinelli Jr., who has played a pivotal role in the development of this partnership and continues to champion entrepreneurial education globally, said: “I am glad that our two communities have a shared history of advancing entrepreneurship education, and I look forward to many continued years of collaboration.”

During the visit to Babson College, participants will explore concepts such as creating economic, social, and environmental value, developing a growth-oriented leadership style, and fostering collaborative work environments where innovation thrives.

25@25 participant, Nuala McAdams, manager in EY Northern Ireland’s Government & Infrastructure Advisory team from Derry, said: “We are all so excited, we’ve had an amazing day 1 on this incredible campus with its inspiring entrepreneurship course team.

“This week at Babson College is a brilliant opportunity to reflect on what we’ve done so far, where we want to be and what our passions are – this week and this course will give us the tools to go on to make a difference in each of our sectors.”