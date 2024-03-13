Arts Night at the Museum will take place at North Down Museum, Bangor on Friday 22nd March, from 6pm to 8pm. The museum will thrown open its doors to artists and art lovers, giving everyone the opportunity to have a go at art!

The unique event will give visitors the chance to experience a whole range of art activities – expect everything from screen printing to clay work, sketching to jewellery-making, digital art and more.

Whether you want to explore the museum and its galleries, watch the artists at work or have a go yourself, this free event is an excellent opportunity for people of all ages to get their creativity flowing.

Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Arts Officer, Patricia Hamilton, said: “We love arts night! This event gives everyone the opportunity to have a go at art in a relaxed atmosphere, in a beautiful building.”

Coffee Cure, the museum’s café, will be open, serving light meals, snacks and beverages. There will also be live music performances throughout the evening.