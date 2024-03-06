Belfast Hosts Inaugural Food Tourism Connection Summit

Belfast played host to the first Food Tourism Connection Summit. The initial instalment in a series of gatherings uniting chefs, food and drink producers, and distributors.

Organised by Belfast City Council in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs (DAERA), the industry event at Waterman House on Hill Street aimed to bridge the gap between hospitality providers and food producers. Its goal was to cultivate collaboration and innovation within the local food supply chain.

This initiative aligns with the city’s commitment to becoming a sustainable tourism destination by supporting the circular economy, minimising food miles, and attracting visitors who contribute to the local economy.

Key figures at the event included Councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee; DAERA Minister Andrew Muir; Paul Kane, Director of Belfast Whiskey Week and vice-chair of the newly established Food and Drink Network; John McKenna, food writer with McKenna’s Guides; and Dr. JP McMahon, chef, restaurateur, and author. Businessman and restaurant critic Joris Minne served as the Master of Ceremonies.

The summit also provided local food and drink producers and distributers with the platform to showcase their products and engage in networking opportunities.

Among the participating businesses were ShortCross Gin, Hinch Distillery, Belfast Coffee Company, Blackfire Artisan Food, Papas Mineral Company, Irish Black Butter, The Daily Apron Bakery, Rock A Doodle Do Belfast Hot Sauce, and Jackson Roze.

