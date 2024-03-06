Belfast to Host Prestigious Oireachtas na Samhna Festival In 2025

Excitement fills the air as Belfast gears up to welcome the prestigious Oireachtas na Samhna festival from October 29th to November 2nd, 2025. This historic event, known as the oldest Irish language and arts festival on the island of Ireland, is set to draw in crowds of up to 10,000 participants and spectators, marking a significant cultural milestone for the city.

Belfast City Coucil proudly announced the successful bid to host the event, highlighting the city’s vibrant Irish language community and its pivotal role in securing this prestigious occasion. Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, expressed his enthusiasm, emphasising the event’s potential to have a lasting legacy for generations to come.

“As a council, we are committed to celebrating the cultural significance of language, including Irish, to communities and highlighting the importance of ensuring languages are used, and nurtured, for both present and future generations.”

Oireachtas na Samhna is a celebration of Irish language, arts, and traditions, offering a diverse program of events including competitions, debates, film screenings, workshops, and awards ceremonies. With all activities conducted in Irish, the festival provides a unique platform for individuals from Gaeltacht and non-Gaeltacht areas to come together, fostering a sense of unity and appreciation for language and culture.

Belfast’s previous stint as host in 1997 adds to the anticipation, with the city poised to showcase its cultural richness once again. The event’s return promises to shine a spotlight on Belfast’s strengths, supporting local businesses, hospitality providers, and tour operators while highlighting the city’s appeal as a vibrant cultural hub.

Collaboration with various stakeholders, including the Department for Communities and Irish language organisations, has been instrumental in securing the event, underscoring Belfast’s commitment to promoting linguistic diversity and cultural heritage.

As preparations for the festival unfold, a comprehensive program of events is being curated, promising an enriching experience for attendees. Additionally, a dedicated team of Irish speaking volunteers will be enlisted to ensure visitors feel welcomes and supported throughout their stay in Belfast.

Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha, CEO of An tOireachtas, expressed delight at the prospect of bringing the festival to Belfast, lauding the city’s exceptional facilities and unwavering support for arts and culture events.

“The quality of the venues and accommodation in the city is second to none, the support for large arts and culture events is progressive and far-sighted and we acknowledge the meticulous attention to detail of councillors and officials in ensuring the success of the bid. “

With over a quarter of a century since the festival last graced Belfast’s shores, anticipation is high for a vibrant and successful Oireachtas na Samhna in 2025.

As Belfast prepares to host this prestigious event, anticipation builds for what promises to be a celebration of Irish language, arts, and culture like no other.

By Natasha Nelson