Down Royal Racecourse Launches New Family Fixture With Fibrus

Down Royal announces full fibre broadband provider Fibrus as headline sponsor of debut family race meeting.

Racegoers of all ages across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to attend Down Royal’s brand new Fibrus Family Race Day taking place on Sunday 14th April.

This partnership will see Fibrus secure title naming rights to this year’s new race meeting bringing the total number of fixtures at Down Royal in 2024 to fourteen.

With something for everyone, families will be able to enjoy a day of exciting National Hunt racing, combined with fantastic kids’ entertainment including bouncy castles, face painters, balloon modellers, a petting farm and so much more.

A first-time sponsor at Down Royal, Fibrus is an award-winning company, first established in Northern Ireland, and is on a mission to bring fibrefast Full Fibre Broadband to rural homes and businesses across NI and the UK.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Dominic Kearns, CEO at Fibrus, said: “Fibrus is delighted to be sponsoring the inaugural Fibrus Family Race Day at Down Royal. As well as being our introduction to the world of horse racing, this is a brand-new fixture for Down Royal and we’re thrilled to be a part of such an exciting partnership.

“We’re looking forward to seeing families come together and enjoy a day of excitement, laughter and cherished memories all while watching some fantastic horse racing.”

Kathryn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal, added: “We’re excited to inspire the next generation of horse-racing fans by encouraging people of all ages to attend out new family fixture. This is part of our wider strategy to safeguard the future of horse-racing in Northern Ireland.

“We want to showcase the vibrant atmosphere of our racecourse to all, therefore, with general admission, children under 14 can attend for free with a ticket-holding adult, offering great value for money.”

For more information, visit downroyal.com/tickets.