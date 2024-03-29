Easter Events 2024

To help keep you entertained this Easter holiday, here is a list of events taking place throughout the country this weekend and, also, throughout next week.

Belfast One Easter Weekend – Hop along to 2 Royal Avenue on Saturday 30th March between 12 noon and 4pm, Belfast city centre, for a fun-filled weekend, including an Easter Egg Hunt, a mobile pop-up petting farm, face-painting, a craft workshop, and more.

Belfast Zoo – To celebrate their 90th birthday this year, Belfast Zoo have planned a spectacular Easter weekend for all the family. A range of free activities will be available between 10.30am and 4.30pm from Sunday 31st March to Tuesday 2nd April, with a special history hub open for families to learn about the history of the Zoo from the education team. For more information, visit: https://www.belfastcity.gov.uk/zoo/news-and-events/news/put-a-spring-in-your-step-at-easter

Navan Centre and Fort – Join Navan Centre and Fort this Easter weekend (30th March – 2nd April) for the Great Dragon Egg Hunt, in which children will be enjoy a captivating stage show, featuring Drippy the Dragon’s quest to recover five stolen dragon eggs.

Rowallane Garden Easter Egg Hunt – Between Saturday 23rd March and Thursday 7th April, Rowallane Garden will open an Easter trail, with nature-inspired activities for the whole family. With the chance to solve some puzzles, have a go at some artistic activities and explore the areas around the house and Stableyard, this event is suitable for everyone, including those with milk, egg, gluten, peanut and tree nut allergies. For more information, visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/northern-ireland/rowallane-garden/events/1130b66e-b09f-4561-8455-fc9a60995e42

Let’s Go Hydro – From 23rd March, Let’s Go Hydro Resort Water Park will be hosting their Easter Funday, which will include an Easter Egg Hunt, a chance to meet the Easter Bunny, a chance to walk the Forest Trail and, of course, chocolate! For more information, visit: https://letsgohydro.com/easter-egg-hunt-and-funday?gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIh8Pxk8-ZhQMVD4FQBh0TCABlEAAYASAAEgKex_D_BwE

Hillsborough Castle’s Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt – As part of Hillsborough Castle’s Spring Spectacular, the Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt will take place from Good Friday until Sunday 7th April. Giving you the opportunity to explore all 100 acres of the site, keep an eye out for several Lindt Golf Bunny Statues hidden throughout the grounds and search for the hidden letters that hold the answer to a secret question. Once you’ve figured the answer out, you’ll be rewarded with your own Lindt Gold Bunny (or non-chocolate alternative) to enjoy. For more information, visit: https://www.hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle/whats-on/easter-lindt-gold-bunny-hunt/?utm_medium=paid_search&utm_source=google&utm_campaign=easter_hcg&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIobevo8-ZhQMVlJ2DBx3fdAW-EAAYASAAEgIITvD_BwE#gs.74g6ix

Easter Steam at Whitehead Railway Museum – On Monday 1st April, head on down to Whitehead Railway Museum to enjoy an Easter treasure hunt, as well as a steam train ride on the museum’s 105-year-old locomotive and a chance to explore the 5-gallery museum. Children’s activities will also be on-going throughout the day and on-site parking is available. For more information, visit: https://visitbelfast.com/event/easter-steam/

Aunt Sandra’s Sweet Shop – Located on the Holywood Road, Aunt Sandra’s Sweet Shop is running a range of workshops over Easter, most notably their slime workshop which will take place on Sunday 31st March (tickets from £10). For more information, visit: https://www.auntsandras.com/events/easter-chocolate-workshop.php

Easter Kids Sip and Paint – The Fat Fox Café in Londonderry are hosting their Easter Kids Sip and Paint session on Saturday 30th March between 12 noon and 3pm. Kids will be able to unleash their inner artistic abilities as they sip on milkshakes and hot chocolates, with instructors guiding you and your kids through the painting process. Afterwards, the staff will provide guests with a handcrafted afternoon tea. For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/easter-kids-sip-paint-tickets-863304566197