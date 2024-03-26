Final Call for Pop-Up Space at Bradbury Place

As the deadline for submissions approaches, community arts groups are being encouraged not to miss out on the opportunity to take over an exciting Belfast pop-up space for six months.

Bradbury Place is the city’s latest student accommodation scheme, set to open this summer, and Elkstone Partners, the investment firm which purchased the building in 2021, is making the 4,000 sq. ft ground-floor retail space available to an organisation for six months.

Elkstone Partners is calling on any groups interested in the versatile space – suitable for a wide range of uses such as multi-functional events, exhibitions and workshops – to visit the firm’s website, www.elkstonepartners.com/bradburyplaceartgallery, and register their interest before the deadline on Friday 29thMarch.

All community groups have to do, at this stage, is send an expression of interest, no longer than 350 words, explaining what the organisation does, what its needs are, why acquiring this space on a temporary basis would help it and how it would plan to utilise the space.

Ciarán McIntyre, Elkstone Partners’ Co-Founder and Head of Real Estate, said: “Elkstone Partners is excited about delivering our latest student accommodation scheme at Bradbury Place, and being able to offer this fantastic opportunity to arts groups will significantly strengthen the building’s impact as a community resource.

“We wanted to make it as straightforward as possible for organisations to register their interest and, as the deadline approaches, we are encouraging organisations to get in touch and let us know how they would like to use the space.

“Belfast’s arts sector is renowned for its passion, creativity and quality, and we believe the chance to take over such an exciting pop-up space for six months will greatly enhance the arts offering while also benefitting the local community generally.”

With offices in Belfast, Dublin, Galway and Cork, Elkstone Partners has a rich pedigree in purpose-built student accommodation, having been involved in the planning, construction and operation of more than 2,000 beds across the UK and Ireland.

The successful operator of the space at Bradbury Place, located just minutes from Queen’s University Belfast, will be announced in May.

For further information, visit: www.elkstonepartners.com/bradburyplaceartgallery