INTERNATIONALLY RENOWNED STREET ARTIST BRINGS VIBRANCY TO ORMEAU

Internationally renowned street artist, Dan Kitchener, ‘DANK’ has just completed his latest mural at 135 Ormeau Road, depicting the Ormeau Bridge at night.

Dan Kitchener, whose epic scale wall murals, canvas shows and live painting events have been seen by millions over the years, has collaborated with artists including Paul McCartney, Kylie Minogue, Lenny Kravitz, and The Prodigy.

Thanks to a “Supporting Vibrant Business Destinations” grant, led by Belfast City Council and funded through the Department for Communities Revitalisation programme, Lower Ormeau Traders Association commissioned Dan to create the mural.

Áine Groogan, Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor said: “It’s fantastic to see the spotlight being shone on the Lower Ormeau. Recently, retailers have been hit hard by the pandemic and a much more challenging economic climate.”

“It’s particularly good to see this addition to our street art during Belfast 2024, our city’s biggest ever creative and cultural celebration – we’re starting to see even more beautiful artworks bringing vibrancy to Belfast neighbourhoods’ north, south, east and west.

Gordon Lyons , Communities Minister said: “My Department is committed to the regeneration of cities and towns across Northern Ireland through initiatives which promote urban renewal and development of public spaces. With this in mind, the Supporting Vibrant Business Destinations scheme is designed to enhance Belfast’s arterial routes, help local traders drive forward the regeneration and economic competitiveness of their area, and to enrich communities.”

Dan Kitchener, Artist, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that, “street art has the power to transform public spaces, spark conversations, and hopefully bring a bit of joy to people’s everyday lives.”

The mural will officially be unveiled on Saturday 16th March as part of the Lower Ormeau Spring Festival, from 12 noon – 3pm. For more information on Belfast City Council’s support for business, go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/cityforbusiness