James Nesbitt Launches the Great Daffodil Appeal

Actor James Nesbitt showed his support for Marie Curie as he launched the leading end of life charity’s 38th Great Daffodil Appeal in Belfast.

Marie Curie cares for people in their homes and at its hospices, whatever their illness, bringing clinical care, comfort and emotional support to individuals facing end of life or those close to them.

Throughout March, volunteer collectors will be out and about on high streets and at stores in every village, town and city across Northern Ireland collecting donations with their iconic daffodil pin.

Depending on fundraising and legacy donations to fund its work, Marie Curie provided at home and in-patient hospice care to nearly 5,000 people last year which costs around £11.1m per year.

Known for his latest television work in crime drama Bloodlands, as well as his role as Adam in the long-running romantic comedy series, Cold Feet, Actor, James Nesbitt commended the charity, stating: “I greatly admire the Marie Curie nurses, healthcare assistants, doctors and the wide range of healthcare professionals who provide expert end of life care to people when care and support becomes more important than cure.

“Marie Curie could not operate without the help of its loyal and devoted band of volunteers. They are giving back to help others, often due to their own personal experiences from having their loved ones cared for by Marie Curie.”

One of these volunteers was Edwina Tester from Belfast, whose late husband Victor was cared for at the Belfast hospice before he died in 2004. Edwina said: “It was lovely to meet Jimmy Nesbitt and for him to take the time to support our Great Daffodil Appeal. I’ve been collecting and volunteering for Marie Curie for 20 years as I wanted to do my bit as a thank you for the care that my husband received.”

Ciara Gallagher, Head of Funding for Marie Curie in Northern Ireland, added: “Every £23 raised helps Marie Curie provide an hour of nursing care for someone at home. Everything we do, everything we fund, is so that everyone can have the best quality of life to the end.”

Superdrug are proud to be headline partner for Marie Curie, inviting customers to purchase a daffodil pin from any of their stores. People can also pick up a daffodil pin at their local Spar store where customers may also buy a bunch of fresh cut daffodils, with 10p per bunch being donated to Marie Curie.

For more information and to donate, visit: Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or contact Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309.