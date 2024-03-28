Jet2.com Celebrate Inaugural Flight From Belfast International to Malta

This morning, (Thursday 28th March), Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have waved off their first flight to Malta from Belfast International Airport, celebrating the launch of the brand-new route for Summer ’24 from the airport.

The busy flight marks the start of the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator operating flights and holidays to Malta from Belfast International Airport for Summer ‘24 until 31st October 2024.

The launch of weekly Thursday services to the Mediterranean destination from the airport means customers and independent travel agents in the region will be able to access the popular destination for the first time, as well as the neighbouring island of Gozo.

There were celebrations in the air at the airport for the inaugural flight, as holidaymakers received branded cupcakes at check-in.

Holidaymakers in Northern Ireland will be able to explore Malta’s history-packed towns and blissful marinas, and the addition of the new route comes in response to strong demand for local customers and independent travel agents for Summer ’24 flights and holidays.

As well as discovering the hidden treasures and Italian-inspired cuisine of Malta, holidaymakers heading over to Gozo will find centuries-old architecture, brilliant beaches and shimmering lagoons for a versatile itinerary.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are offering an unrivalled programme for Summer ’24 from Belfast International Airport, with 20 sun and city destinations on sale across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Europe. This offers customers and independent travel agents plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to booking a much-needed getaway to their favourite summer destinations.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to see our first flight to Malta take off from Belfast International Airport today. Feedback from customers and independent travel agents in Northern Ireland has been telling us that flights and holidays to Malta and Gozo are very much in demand for Summer ’24, and we know that this is a destination that customers want to experience.

“Since putting services on sale to Malta from Belfast International Airport, local customers and independent travel agents have been booking getaways to the stunning hotspot in their numbers. As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are giving customers and independent travel agents in the region unrivalled choice when it comes to enjoying a holiday this summer.”

Alan Borg, Malta International Airport’s Chief Executive Officer, added: “It is immensely encouraging for us to see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays operate this new route, connecting our airport to Belfast, in addition to 9 other routes to airports across the United Kingdom which have been secured for this summer season. These developments will continue to bolster Malta International Airport’s connectivity with the United Kingdom, which remains one of the most popular markets for our airport.”

Tolene van der Merwe, Director of Visit Malta for the UK and Ireland, said: “We are really excited that visitors to Malta from Northern Ireland will now be able to fly direct from Belfast International Airport with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

“Malta is a very popular destination for visitors from the UK and Ireland and this new route from Belfast gives more people the opportunity to visit our wonderful Mediterranean islands.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors from Northern Ireland to experience the many attractions that Malta has to offer, including amazing historical sites, great food, beaches, water sports and most importantly, sunshine.”

For more information and to book, visit: www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com