Killeavy Castle Estate named Sustainable Medium Business of the Year

Killeavy Castle Estate has been named Sustainable Medium Business of the Year at the PwC Business Post Sustainable Business Awards 2024 which took place at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dublin on 21 March. The awards celebrate individuals and organisations across the island of Ireland that demonstrate leadership, innovation, investment and ingenuity in the areas of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG).

This award win is testament to Killeavy Castle Estate’s outstanding contributions to sustainability in the hospitality sector.

Nestled midst the slopes of Slieve Gullion, Killeavy Castle Estate has pioneered the integration of hospitality and sustainability across its 365-acre estate since its inception. The estate’s dedication to eco-friendly practices since it opened its doors in 2019 has consistently led the way in green tourism, illustrating its commitment to sustainable operations.

The estate’s sustainable achievements include a comprehensive zero-waste food program, a strict no single-use plastic policy, and extensive recycling initiatives, as well as investing in sustainable energy solutions throughout the hotel. Furthermore, Killeavy Castle Estate has embarked on an ambitious €1.5 million landscape restoration project in the surrounding Slieve Gullion area, demonstrating a profound commitment to environmental preservation and is on track to achieve its ambitious goal of reaching carbon neutrality by the end of 2024.

Owners Mick and Robin Boyle have been instrumental in driving the estate’s sustainability ethos. Their passion for conserving the area’s natural beauty and biodiversity, combined with a sustainable approach to estate management, has ensured that sustainability is woven into the fabric of everything the estate undertakes.

Accepting the award, Matthew Hynds, General Manager of Killeavy Castle Estate, said:

“We are immensely proud to receive this recognition for our efforts in sustainability. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here at the estate, and the visionary leadership of Mick and Robin Boyle.

“At Killeavy Castle Estate, we believe that sustainability is not just an initiative but a way of life. We are committed to continuing our journey towards a greener future, inspiring others in the hospitality industry to follow suit.”

For more information about Killeavy Castle Estate and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.killeavycastle.com.