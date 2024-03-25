Maurna Crozier Memorial Bursary 2024

The Friends of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio invite professional visual artists born in, or resident in Northern Ireland, to apply for a two-week residency at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre at Annaghmakerrig, Co. Monaghan. The Bursary covers two weeks’ full board accommodation in the Big House, use of a studio and £200 expenses.

The bursary was established in memory of Dr Maurna Crozier (1942 – 2015) who was a founding member of the Friends of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery, a member of the F.E. McWilliam programming committee and a board member of the Tyrone Guthrie Centre. Maurna had a lifelong commitment to enlarging cultural life in Northern Ireland. She served on the boards and committees of many of Northern Ireland’s major cultural institutions, including: the Arts Council of Northern Ireland; National Museums NI; Northern Ireland Museums Council; the Linen Hall Library; the Historic Monuments Council and; the Crescents Arts Centre.

The bursary is open to professional artists in all visual arts disciplines. There is no age limit.

Interested artists should submit a proposal detailing in less than 1000 words, a specific project for which they require the bursary and residency at Annaghmakerrig. Please also include an up-to-date CV and 5 images of recent work. Applications will be accepted by email or by post before the deadline of midnight Friday 12th April 2024.

For more information, visit: https://visitarmagh.com/places-to-explore/f-e-mcwilliam-gallery/friends-of-the-f-e-mcwilliam/maurna-crozier-bursary/