NI Primary Schools Invited to Embrace ESB Science Blast

ESB Science Blast, delivered by the RDS, has opened applications for its 2024 event due to be held at the ICC in Belfast on Tuesday 4th June. The event is a free, all-Ireland, and non-competitive educational programme for primary schools, that involves the whole class investigating the science behind simple questions, such as ‘Is Weetabix a better glue than Pritt Stick?’ Classes then showcase their work at one of the three national events. Each class will be paired with a STEM expert to assess their investigation and share positive feedback.

The STEM-focused education programme for primary school children encourages critical thinking and collaboration in a fun environment. Primary school teachers of Key Stage 2 class pupils are invited to submit their applications before the deadline, Friday 12th April.

Recent research, conducted by the RDS, has found that over 98% of primary school teachers who participated in the 2023 event said it ‘increased students’ confidence and knowledge in STEM’, while 96% said that taking part ‘enhanced the science and maths curriculum in the classroom.’

Speaking at the launch, Niamh De Loughry, Deputy Chief Executive of the RDS Foundation, said: “In developing ESB Science Blast, we wanted an event that would be informative, inclusive and, above all, provide a really fun and engaging learning experience. Feedback from the schools involved over the last number of years shows that ESB Science Blast is delivering where it matters most, in the classroom, so I would encourage as many primary schools as possible from across Northern Ireland to register for this year’s event and really embrace the STEM challenge.”

Paddy Hayes, Chief Executive of ESB, added: “ESB Science Blast encourages the positive exploration of science, technology and engineering in primary schools and ESB is proud to work with the RDS on this unique initiative. I look forward to seeing the energy, the excitement, and the celebration of curiosity during ESB Science Blast, Belfast at the ICC in June.”

Conor Irving, P6 teacher from St Theresa’s Primary School, said: “We are really looking forward to participating in this year’s ESB Science Blast event. Being able to enjoy STEM subjects in such a fun and engaging way really helps our students appreciate how science and technology underpins so much of our daily lives.”