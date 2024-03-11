Northern Ireland’s Largest Model Show

North Down Model Railway Society and Northern Card Gaming are excited to announce the North Down Model Show, which will take place at Bangor Grammar School, Bangor on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th March.

Guests can expect award winning exhibits on model trains, planes, boats and cars, live demonstrations, specialist and trade stands, as well as activities for the whole family, including a scavenger hunt and table top role-playing games!

On-site parking is available, along with baby changing and mothering areas. All exhibits will be held at ground level, making for easy access for prams and wheelchair users.

Opening Times:

Saturday 23rd: 10am – 5pm

Sunday 24th: Noon – 5pm

For more information on the event contact Ellen Dickson:

Tel: 07887 510404

Email: exhibitions@ndmrs.org.uk

Web: www.ndmrs.org.uk