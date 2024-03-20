RBAI Retain the Schools’ Cup

The Royal Belfast Academical Institution (RBAI) have beaten Ballymena Academy 21-14 to retain the Schools’ Cup title for the second year in a row. Held at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Monday 18th March, tries from James Kerr, Adam Boyd and Ross Dillon earned the RBAI their win, making this their 35th victory in the annual competition, just two wins behind Methodist College’s record of 37 wins.

To see more of the event, check out our upcoming April issue.