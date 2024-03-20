posted on March 20th, 2024

RBAI Retain the Schools’ Cup


The Royal Belfast Academical Institution (RBAI) have beaten Ballymena Academy 21-14 to retain the Schools’ Cup title for the second year in a row. Held at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Monday 18th March, tries from James Kerr, Adam Boyd and Ross Dillon earned the RBAI their win, making this their 35th victory in the annual competition, just two wins behind Methodist College’s record of 37 wins.

To see more of the event, check out our upcoming April issue.

Sandra Marks, Gerry Marks, Charlotte Teggart, Catherine Teggart and Peter Marks.
Katie and Sam McLean.
Jamie and Alan Bristow.
Jayne, Isaac and Stephen Knox.
Ballymena Academy supporters from the Morrow family.
Inchmarlo mums Ciara Maitland and Sharon Nelson with RBAI supporters.
RBAI supporters.
Ballymena Academy supporters.
Schools’ Cup Rugby Final.
Schools’ Cup Rugby Final.
RBAI supporters Eryn and Karyn Corry and Olivia Annett.