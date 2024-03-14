Seventh Heaven for Titanic Hotel Belfast

The multi-award-winning hotel has retained the title of Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel for the seventh year in a row.

Since opening its doors in 2017, Titanic Hotel Belfast, located on Belfast’s Maritime Mile, has been named Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel every year by the World Travel Awards. The prestigious award for 2024 was announced to the world’s largest gathering of international tourism professionals at the World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony in Berlin.

The World Travel Awards honoured Titanic Hotel Belfast, celebrating its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service, unparalleled luxury, and a memorable guest experience in an incredibly unique building steeped in history and heritage.

Adrian McNally, general manager of Titanic Hotel Belfast, said: “I am humbled by the news that Titanic Hotel Belfast has been named Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel at the World Travel Awards for seven years in a row.

With this seventh consecutive win, Titanic Hotel Belfast solidifies its position as an unrivalled leader in Northern Ireland’s hospitality landscape, setting a benchmark for excellence that inspires and motivates industry peers worldwide.”

