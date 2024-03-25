Spring Fest 2024

Organised by Belfast City Council, Spring Fest is returning to Malone House and Barnett Demesne of Saturday 27th April and Sunday 28th April, from 1.30pm to 5.30pm on both days.

Take a walk around the Spring Flower Show and view hundreds of prize blooms on display. Enjoy live music and entertainment and a range of crafts and food stalls. There’ll be spring wreath-making, sunflower seed planting and foraging workshops to take part in.

Families can also bring their little ones to see the farmyard animals, enjoy a fairground or safari train ride, as well as face-painting, a climbing wall and more.

Launching the event at Barnett Demesne, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, said: “Spring Fest is always a wonderful outdoor family event in our parks to mark the season of spring – bringing thousands of people, of all ages, through the gates.

“I’m delighted it will be returning here in just a month’s time and hope everyone can get along to enjoy what’s on offer over the two days – and the best thing is that it’s a free event!”

There will be no parking on site during the event, but a free park and ride service will operate from nearby Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park. The first bus to leave Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park is at 1pm and the last bus to leave Barnett Demesne is at 5.45pm.

You can also take the Translink service bus from Donegall Square East in the city centre every 10 minutes on Saturday (Metro Bus 8A or 8B) and on Sunday every 30 minutes (Metro 8A).

Dogs will not be permitted into the event area, with the exception of assistance dogs.

For more information on the event, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/events