Surfer Recalls Dramatic Rescue as RNLI Volunteers Celebrate 200th Anniversary

Northern Ireland’s stunning coastline is not without its dangers, but thanks to the dedicated volunteers of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), countless lives have been saved over the past two centuries. Recently, these unsung heroes gathered at Belfast Harbour to mark the RNLI’s remarkable 200-year milestone, showcasing the ongoing commitment to safeguarding those at sea.

Among the brave crew members representing various lifeboat stations were Russell McGovern, Johnny Gedge, Jack Irwin, and James Gillespie from Bangor, alongside Phillip McNamara from Donaghadee, Molly Crowe from Portaferry, Andrew Lynas from Newcastle, and Mark McCullough from Kilkeel. These individuals embody the spirit of selflessness, volunteering their time to ensure the safety of others.

The RNLI’s impact is staggering, with volunteer lifeboat crews and seasonal lifeguards collectively saving an astonishing 146,277 lives during the organisation’s storied history. In Northern Ireland alone, lifeboats have launched over 9,000 times, resulting in 1,535 lives saved and countless more aided in distress.

One such individual rescued by the RNLI is Matthew Best from Lisburn, whose harrowing surfing incident serves as a testament to the organisation’s unwavering dedication. Struggling in the water, Matthew’s life hung in the balance until RNLI lifeguard Annie Jagoe sprang into action, orchestrating a rescue that ultimately saved his life.

Matthew vividly recalls the moment his life changed forever on June 5th. While surfing with friends at Benone Beach, he suffered a severe spinal injury, leaving him paralysed from the shoulders down.

‘I knew straight away I had broken my neck, but I could still move my shoulders. It was at that point I thought this is it, and I thought about my family and my poor mum when she would get the news.’

Miraculously, with the help of a friend, he was brought ashore where Annie and her team swiftly intervened, stabilising him until medical help arrived.

Following nine hours of spinal surgery and a gruelling rehabilitation process, Matthew defied the odds, eventually returning to the waves with Annie by his side. His remarkable journey from tragedy to triumph stands as a testament to the RNLI’s impact, providing hope and inspiration to all.

RNLI Trustee Paddy McLaughlin reflects on the organisations enduring legacy, expressing gratitude to those who have contributed to its success over the past two centuries.

‘It is an honour and a privilege to see and be a part of this lifesaving organisation as it reaches its bicentenary. For a charity to have survived 200 years based on the time and commitment of volunteers, and the sheer generosity of the public donating to fund it, is truly remarkable. It is through the courage and dedication of its incredible people that the RNLI has survived the tests of time.’

In commemorating 200 years of service, the RNLI not only honours its past but also inspires future generations to carry the torch of lifesaving into the next century and beyond. As we reflect on the RNLI’s remarkable journey, let us celebrate the countless lives and the countless more yet to be rescued, buoyed by the unwavering spirit of volunteerism and the power of the community.

