THE EMPIRE LAUGHS BACK AND HARP LAGER PARTNER TO BRING LIVE COMEDY TOUR TO ALL SIX COUNTIES OF NORTHERN IRELAND

World-renowned comedy club, The Empire Laughs Back, is taking its much-loved comedy evening on tour to all six counties of Northern Ireland for the very first time. Belfast’s longest running and most revered comedy club has been making people laugh since 1992, welcoming some of the biggest names in comedy through the doors for over 30 years.

The local comedy scene has recently had an incredible boom, with comedians selling out arenas, collaborating on projects, launching successful podcasts, and even making a name for themselves globally. With a clear growth in demand for comedy, and more people seeking out moments of humour during difficult times, the club has partnered with Harp Lager to take their much-loved show on the road.

Featuring top-quality acts from across the UK and Ireland comedy circuit, attendees at the events are set for a brilliant nights craic and great tasting pints. Taking turns to host will be local legends Colin Murphy, Paddy McDonnell and Andrew Ryan and keeping the laughter going will be headline acts such as Ciaran Barlett, Paddy Raff, Susie McCabe, William Thompson, John Colleary, Adam Bloom, with more still to be announced.

Entertaining new audiences as they go, the Empire Laughs Back tour will stop at the following locations:

Harbour Gin Bar, Portrush: Wednesday 10th April

Sallys Of Omagh: Wednesday 17th April

O’Hares Newcastle: Wednesday 24th April

Peadar O’Donnell’s, Co Londonderry/Derry: Wednesday 1st May

Blakes of the Hollow, Enniskillen: Wednesday 15th May

Court House Bar, Lurgan: Wednesday 29th May

Commenting on the tour, Elaine Johnson, Harp Brand Manager, said, “Harp has been a proud partner to The Empire Laughs Back Comedy Club over the past 3 years. During that time, we’ve seen the comedy scene flourish and last year we tested the waters by going on tour to three locations outside of Belfast. We were overwhelmed by the response! With all tickets selling out and some in less than 24 hours!

“As a brand that is very down-to-earth and enjoys a laugh, we feel it is the right time to extend this tour. This year we will show up in all six counties, reaching new audiences, spreading the laughter, and of course offering up a free pint of Harp to enjoy along the way.”

Jade Henry, Production Executive at The Empire Laughs Back said: “I firmly believe humour makes us more resilient, creative, and resourceful people, it is simply good for the soul! In recent years we’ve seen such growth in popularity across the local comedy industry and as a result, we’ve loved welcoming more people through the doors of our Belfast venue.

“It feels like the perfect time to be taking our much-loved comedy night across all six counties of Northern Ireland. We are excited to share the talent of the comedians we have the pleasure to work with and bring laughter across the country.”

Tickets for the tour are now on sale at empirelaughsback.com at a cost of £12 per person, with a discounted rate for students of £10 per person. Not forgetting a free pint of Harp on arrival. There’s limited tickets per venue, so, to keep up to date with the tour and to look out for ticket giveaways, check out Cool FM on air and socials and The Empire Laughs Back website and socials.