Waterside Hospital Staff Reunite for Inaugural Reunion

On March 1st, former and current staff of Waterside Hospital came together for the institution’s inaugural reunion, marking a momentous occasion in its storied history.

With roots tracing back to its origins as the Derry workhouse in 1840, Waterside Hospital holds a special place in the hearts of many, culminating in its relocation to the Gransha site in 1991.

Hosted at the Waterfoot Hotel, the reunion brought together 56 attendees for an evening of reminiscence, laughter, and heartfelt connections. Against the backdrop of a fork supper, attendees enjoyed a musical performance by local talent Audrey McLaughlin, adding a nostalgic flair to the atmosphere.

Waterside Hospital transcended its role as a mere medical facility; it fostered a sense of community and familial bonds among patients and staff alike. Countless memories were made within its corridors, from organised outings to shared birthday celebrations.

For many nurses, Waterside Hospital served not only as a training ground but as a springboard for their careers, shaping their paths in healthcare.

The reunion serves as a tribute to the enduring spirit of loyalty and friendship forged over the years. As attendees gather to reconnect and reminisce, they carry with them the legacy of Waterside Hospital – a testament to the unbreakable bonds formed within its walls.

The reunion served as more than a nostalgic flashback; it was a reaffirmation of the lasting connections that persist well beyond the closure of the hospital.

By Natasha Nelson